The AirPods 4 is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked $10 off, which is a great deal for Apple’s flagship earbuds without ANC, while another $20 off can be slashed off the ANC model with the on-page coupon.

Featuring spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, the wireless earbuds will immerse you in stunning theater sounds and create a movie house atmosphere whilst you watch, listen to music, and play games. The H2 chip enables these features, improves voice isolation, and reduces your background noise and making the call clearer so the person on the other end can hear you well. It also allows for seamless pairing and switching of devices across the iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $119.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods 4 is built with a skin sensor, so your playlist or movie will automatically play when worn and stop when removed. It’s easy to use with quick press controls so you can control your music and manage your calls or ask Siri to do it for you. The wireless earbuds are made for comfort so you can wear them all day. Get your AirPods 4 today!

