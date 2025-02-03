The AirPods 4 is $29 Off

Now’s your chance to get an upgraded AirPods at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Apple AirPods 4 is improved in every way, including the charging case, battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, and call quality. It’s been rebuilt from the ground up and features greater stability and all-day comfort, thanks to its quick press controls, shorter stem, and refined contour. Personalized Spatial Audio is a feature to experience especially when you’re watching TV shows and movies. As far as call quality is concerned, you can rely on the H2 chip and Voice Isolation for clear voices and lowered background noise.

With Water, sweat, and dust resistance, up to 30 hours of playback with the case, and USB-C charging, the AirPods 4 is your recommended daily driver. Get it at a discounted price today!