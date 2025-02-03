News

The AirPods 4 is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Now’s your chance to get an upgraded AirPods at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple AirPods 4 is improved in every way, including the charging case, battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, and call quality. It’s been rebuilt from the ground up and features greater stability and all-day comfort, thanks to its quick press controls, shorter stem, and refined contour. Personalized Spatial Audio is a feature to experience especially when you’re watching TV shows and movies. As far as call quality is concerned, you can rely on the H2 chip and Voice Isolation for clear voices and lowered background noise.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $99.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With Water, sweat, and dust resistance, up to 30 hours of playback with the case, and USB-C charging, the AirPods 4 is your recommended daily driver. Get it at a discounted price today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple reveals 2025 Black Unity collection
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
Powerbeats Pro 2 might debut on February 11
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV to start showing MLS season pass again
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch
1 Min Read
iOS
WhatsApp update for iOS addresses privacy issue
1 Min Read
iMac M4
iMac M4 $105 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.3
macOS Sequoia 15.3 launched 
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 launched
1 Min Read
iPods
iPods owned by late Karl Lagerfeld put to auction by Sotheby’s
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?