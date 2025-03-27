The AirPods 4 is $29 Off

Apple has a tempting deal for those who want to get the latest AirPods. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The AirPods 4 is an iteration of a classic, with new features for comfort and control. At the helm is a redesign so you can wear it for longer, including a shorter stem and a more ergonomic shape. Quick-press controls are there so you can manage taking calls and playback. If you don’t feel like moving, you can command Siri or have the assistant recognize motions via a head shake or nod. The earbuds boast an impressive 5-hour playback on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

With the H2 chip, you get improved voice calls and digital communication. Personalized Spatial Audio is there to make everything sound better. Get the discounted AirPods 4 today!