The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Get a high-quality pair of earbuds at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The AirPods 4 is an improvement over the third version, featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, a refreshed charging case, and a modern chip. The H2 processor works quite well in producing crystal clear calls and reducing background noise. A single full charge gives you up to 5 hours of playback, and up to a whopping 30 hours with the charging case. Speaking of, the case is smaller and offers USB-C charging, while the stem itself is shorter for added comfort and quick-press controls.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

With Personalized Spatial Audio, you can experience surround sound and a theater-like experience for games, movies, TV shows, and music. Hands-free controls are available via Siri- just activate the AI with a spoken command to make a call or check your schedule. Get it today!

