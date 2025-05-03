The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off

The AirPods 4 are the latest AirPods and come with a lot of improvements. Today, the ANC model is down to just $148.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s earbuds have undergone a redesign for stability and all-day comfort. The stem is shorter, there are quick-press controls, and the contour has been refined to suit every user’s need. With Active Noise Cancellation, you can enjoy greater immersion in your favorite soundtrack or TV show. On the opposite side, you can switch to Adaptive Audio so you can still interact with friends. More than that, Conversational Awareness technology puts the volume to such that you can continue talking to another person.

The AirPods 4 boast up to four hours of playback on a single full charge, and 20 hours with the included charging case. It also has one of the smallest charging cases around. Get it today!