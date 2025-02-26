News

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked at $10 off, giving you a good discount on premium wireless earbuds that shine on sound quality, comfort, and style.

Advertisements

Made with the H2 chip, the AirPods 4 supports adaptive audio to blend transparency mode and active noise cancelling features, offering the best listening experience out there. Active noise cancellation reduces noise outside, allowing you to immerse yourself in what you are listening to or watching. Transparency mode, on the other hand, lets you hear a person clearly if you are talking with someone nearby even while wearing your AirPods.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $168.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods 4 is built for comfort, letting you wear your earbuds all day as you listen to music, and podcasts, and watch shows with better stability. Equipped with a skin detection sensor, the earbuds plays audio only when you’re actually wearing it and automatically pause once taken off. Order your AirPods 4 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs nominated for the innovation Coin in California
1 Min Read
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iOS
Ambient music added to iOS and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $50 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
M4 MacBook Air being prepared across all channels
1 Min Read
Gemini
Google Gemini to launch alongside Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max may have new camera layout
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
C2 Modem already in testing
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a larger display at 6.7 inches
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance surpasses Ted Lasso in popularity 
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?