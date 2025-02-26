The AirPods 4 with ANC is $10 Off

Amazon has the AirPods 4 marked at $10 off, giving you a good discount on premium wireless earbuds that shine on sound quality, comfort, and style.

Made with the H2 chip, the AirPods 4 supports adaptive audio to blend transparency mode and active noise cancelling features, offering the best listening experience out there. Active noise cancellation reduces noise outside, allowing you to immerse yourself in what you are listening to or watching. Transparency mode, on the other hand, lets you hear a person clearly if you are talking with someone nearby even while wearing your AirPods.

The AirPods 4 is built for comfort, letting you wear your earbuds all day as you listen to music, and podcasts, and watch shows with better stability. Equipped with a skin detection sensor, the earbuds plays audio only when you’re actually wearing it and automatically pause once taken off. Order your AirPods 4 today!