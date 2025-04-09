News

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $11 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 sets the standard for earbuds, with excellent features such as Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and ANC. Today, it’s down to just $168.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The current AirPods have been rebuilt for better comfort and stability, namely a shorter stem, refined contours, and quick-press controls. Inside is the H2 chip and Adaptive Audio for blending Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation. It’s worth noting that it also comes with Conversation Awareness, which activates when the AirPods senses you’re speaking with another person.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip

The USB-C case it comes with is small and convenient, and has wireless charging support. With ANC on, you can get up to 4 hours of playback on a single full charge, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. It’s also water, sweat, and dust-resistant, making it the ideal everyday headphones. Get the discounted AirPods 4 with ANC today!

