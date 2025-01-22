News

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $14 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Get the latest AirPods model at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $164.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

The latest AirPods model has several features that make it your ideal daily driver, including Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, USB-C charging, Active Noise Cancellation, and more. It’s been redesigned for comfort and stability, and it has quick-press options for calls or music, a shorter stem and a refined contour that separates it from its predecessors.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $168.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods 4 is equipped with the H2 chip to power Transparency mode and ANC. Calls are clearer, thanks to Voice Isolation and advanced computational audio. The case has been redesigned- aside from being the smallest case that supports wireless charging, it also offers up to 30 hours of playback. Lastly, it’s water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and dust-resistant rated at IP54. Get the discounted AirPods 4 with ANC today!

