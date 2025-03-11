News

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Now’s your chance to get your hands on the latest AirPods by Apple. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $148.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods 4 touts new features such as a USB-C charging case, the H2 chip, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a more comfortable fit. The redesign now allows you to wear them all day with minimal fatigue, thanks to the shorter stem and refined contour. Speaking of, you won’t need to remove the earbuds from your ears- just activate Conversation Awareness or Adaptive Audio, and the H2 chip does the rest.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $148.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You get improved call and sound quality in just about any audio setting. Tap or command Siri to check your schedule, make a call, or shake or nod when you want your voice assistant hands-free. With ANC and the charging case, you won’t need to charge every day. Get the discounted AirPods 4 with ANC today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Severance
SXSW festival features ‘Severance’ discussion
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple might push back smart home hub launch
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple Store at Trafford Centre opens
1 Min Read
The Apple Studio
The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $220 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches two daily cash bonus promotions for new users
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wins Ackerman Tetris Movie Lawsuit
1 Min Read
App Store
Brazil demands App Store third-party marketplaces
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is $80 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
AI-Produced App Store review summaries to appear on App Store for iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have a $2000 price tag
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads lack Apple’s in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?