The AirPods 4 without ANC is $12 Off

Amazon has the AirPods 4, without Active Noise Cancellation, marked at $12 off.

Powered by an H2 Chip, personalized spatial audio, and voice isolation, experience improved call and sound quality even if you are in a loud environment as it makes your voice sound clear for the person you’re speaking with. With dynamic head tracking, you’ll be immersed in the movie or show you are watching, the music you are listening to, and when gaming, as it creates a cinema atmosphere and lets you hear sounds all around.

A single charge lets you enjoy up to 5 hours of use while you remain comfortable having your AirPods 4 in your ears which were designed with a shorter stem and easy controls. It’s compatible with Siri, so you can simply ask your personal assistant to make a call or play music, and you can shake your head no and nod your head yes to respond. Order your AirPods 4 today!