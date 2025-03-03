News

The AirPods 4 without ANC is $12 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Amazon has the AirPods 4, without Active Noise Cancellation, marked at $12 off.

Advertisements

Powered by an H2 Chip, personalized spatial audio, and voice isolation, experience improved call and sound quality even if you are in a loud environment as it makes your voice sound clear for the person you’re speaking with. With dynamic head tracking, you’ll be immersed in the movie or show you are watching, the music you are listening to, and when gaming, as it creates a cinema atmosphere and lets you hear sounds all around.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $168.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

A single charge lets you enjoy up to 5 hours of use while you remain comfortable having your  AirPods 4 in your ears which were designed with a shorter stem and easy controls. It’s compatible with Siri, so you can simply ask your personal assistant to make a call or play music, and you can shake your head no and nod your head yes to respond.  Order your AirPods 4 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Alexa+
Amazon launches Alexa+
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
Refurbished M4 iMac models now being sold by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max headphones receive firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
macOS
Microsoft Copilot now available on macOS
1 Min Read
Alexa+
Amazon debuts AI assistant Alexa+
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Bono: Stories of surrender to debut on Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $370 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e makes Apple ad appearance
1 Min Read
Skype
Skype going offline on May 5
1 Min Read
Apple Watches
NHL refs to get Apple Watches
1 Min Read
AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $31 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?