The AirPods Max is $100 Off

Get Apple’s current high-end headphones at an attractive price tag. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Max is aptly named, with all kinds of audio bells and whistles and convenience such as Dolby Atmos support, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a comfortable knit-mesh canopy. The moment you put it on you’ll know it’s a premium accessory that will last a long time. There’s also Transparency and Active Noise Cancelling and the ability to switch between the two anytime you like for listening to the environment or total immersion, respectively.

It also has a long battery life, with a full charge lasting up to 20 hours with Spatial Audio and ANC enabled. As always, pairing with an Apple device is a snap, and you can listen to the headphones right away. Get the discounted AirPods Max today!