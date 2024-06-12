News

The AirPods Max is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is one of the best headphones you can purchase right now. Today, it’s down to just $449 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Pink $549.00 $449.00

With one of the best battery life in high-end headphones, the AirPods Max is a force to be reckoned with. It boasts excellent audio quality, alongside Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio so you can continue to experience immersive audio in virtually any environment. The Apple H1 chip does all the work for you in terms of custom acoustic design and connectivity. More importantly, the head tracking technology works wonders so you can hear every tune, sound effect, or ambient music all around.

Apple AirPods Max

As for comfort, you have a knit mesh canopy and foam earpads for luxurious comfort. Pairing with Apple devices is a cinch, and it only takes a few seconds to start listening to music or watching your favorite shows. Get the discounted AirPods Max today!

