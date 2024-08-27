News

The AirPods Max is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

Apple’s premium headphones drop to an even more amazing price point in today’s deal. The AirPods Max is down to just $399 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode,... $550.00 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Max is the most expensive and premium audio accessory in Apple’s lineup, offering unparalleled audio quality and comfort at the same time. It boasts Dolby Atmos support, Personalized Spatial Audio, the H1 chip, and a dynamic driver. Moreover, the comfort aspects, such as knit mesh canopy and memory foam cups provide relief from common over-ear headphones to allow you uninterrupted listening or marathon binge sessions with Netflix or Apple TV+.

AirPods Max

You can activate either Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode depending on the environment you’re in for full immersion or when you need your senses about you. The AirPods Max can play back an impressive 20 hours worth of content on a single full charge. Get it today!

