The AirPods Max is $150 Off

Apple’s premium headphones may be long in the tooth, but they still produce an amazing sound and excellent comfort. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $399 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max boasts high-end features such as Dolby Atmos and Personalized Spatial Audio that you can’t find on most mid-end audio devices. Apple has put in the ability to hear your surroundings via Transparency Mode or to gain better immersion via Active Noise Cancelling Mode depending on where you are and what you want. As far as connectivity is concerned, setup is a one-second event and the AirPods Max gets paired with your preferred device quickly.

These premium headphones focus in producing a sealed and acoustic design, with memory ear foam serving as the cushion and a knit-mesh canopy for a secure fit. Get the discounted AirPods Max at $150 off today!