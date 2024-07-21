The AirPods Max is $154 Off

Apple’s high-end headphones have undergone a better price in this deal. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $394.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Max is Apple’s premium over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos in a comfortable package. First up is the extensive battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playback on a single full chage. The digital crown is there to pause and play music, mute, skip tracks, control volume, end and answer calls. Connectivity is a snap as the device auto connects when you place the headphones near it.

What’s great about the AirPods Max is the ultimate comfort in the form of knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Personalized Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support round out the headphone’s features. Get the discounted AirPods Max for just $395 today!