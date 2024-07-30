News

The AirPods Max is $154 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Max

The impressive AirPods Max is getting a price markdown in this deal. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $394.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode,... $549.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max rivals high-end headphones with its mix of excellent features, including Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and premium materials for utmost comfort. The mesh-knit canopy serves to keep the headphones positioned exactly where you need them to be, and the memory foam material reduces ear fatigue even during prolonged listening sessions.

Apple AirPods Max

Audio quality is as expected, with a custom dynamic driver and ANC capabilities when you need extra immersion. There’s the Digital Crown for precision control over the volume and for pausing and playing. More than that, you can use it to end and answer calls, or to skip between tracks. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours with Spatial Audio and ANC enabled. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
LG display to supply OLED components for next iPhone SE
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.6
Dual display support added to macOS Sonoma 14.6
1 Min Read
Silo
Season two of ‘Silo’ launches in October
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence pushed back to iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
US WhatsApp users up to 100 million users
1 Min Read
Torrenting Apps
Torrenting apps enter AltStore PAL in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $19 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Beta
Fourth iOS 18 beta released
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple in agreement with new AI safety guidelines
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple in discussion to bring ads to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple approves Epic Games' app store
Apple approves Epic Games’ App Store on iOS
2 Min Read
Lost your password?