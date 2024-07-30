The AirPods Max is $154 Off

The impressive AirPods Max is getting a price markdown in this deal. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $394.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The Apple AirPods Max rivals high-end headphones with its mix of excellent features, including Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and premium materials for utmost comfort. The mesh-knit canopy serves to keep the headphones positioned exactly where you need them to be, and the memory foam material reduces ear fatigue even during prolonged listening sessions.

Audio quality is as expected, with a custom dynamic driver and ANC capabilities when you need extra immersion. There’s the Digital Crown for precision control over the volume and for pausing and playing. More than that, you can use it to end and answer calls, or to skip between tracks. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours with Spatial Audio and ANC enabled. Get it today!