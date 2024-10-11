The AirPods Max is $155 Off

Get a premium Apple headphones at a lower price than the usual. Today, the AirPods Max with Lightning port is down to just $394.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max offers breathtaking audio quality, with a dynamic driver designed by Apple for high-fidelity audio. The H1 chip and accompanying software, as well as the memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy all work towards an acoustic-first experience for that exceptional sound seal. You can also use either Transparency mode or Active Noise Cancellation depending on your preference and the environment.

Apple’s premium headphones offer up to 20 hours in a single full charge. There’s a digital crown for controlling functions such as mute, volume control, answering and ending calls, pausing and playing music. Connectivity is spot-on and quick especially if you have another Apple device. Get the discounted AirPods Max with Lightning connectivity today!