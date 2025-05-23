The AirPods Max is $69 Off

The AirPods Max is a popular choice for those who want a balanced mix of comfort and audio quality in their headphones. Today, the USB-C model is down to just $479.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

It’s an over-ear headphone with plenty of top-notch features, including Personalized Spatial Audio, pro-level ANC, and memory foam ear cushions. Apple has designed it so that the mesh canopy and ear cups lock sound in the moment you put it on. Active Noise Cancellation blocks the world so you can be immersed in your favorite tunes, while Transparency Mode lets you keep listening but with greater awareness of your surroundings.

The AirPods Max has a Digital Crown for extra control, such as controlling volume, skipping tracks, answering calls, and playing or pausing music. It’s also updated with USB-C charging, so you can use the cable for your iPad or iPhone. Get it today!