News

The AirPods Max is $69 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is a popular choice for those who want a balanced mix of comfort and audio quality in their headphones. Today, the USB-C model is down to just $479.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

It’s an over-ear headphone with plenty of top-notch features, including Personalized Spatial Audio, pro-level ANC, and memory foam ear cushions. Apple has designed it so that the mesh canopy and ear cups lock sound in the moment you put it on. Active Noise Cancellation blocks the world so you can be immersed in your favorite tunes, while Transparency Mode lets you keep listening but with greater awareness of your surroundings.

AirPods Max
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Starlight Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $549.00 $479.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Max has a Digital Crown for extra control, such as controlling volume, skipping tracks, answering calls, and playing or pausing music. It’s also updated with USB-C charging, so you can use the cable for your iPad or iPhone. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple blocks downgrade to iOS 18.4.1
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Weight and battery specs of iPhone 17 Air leaked online
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max on the horizon
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Hole punch camera might appear on foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple shares new ‘Magnifier on Mac’ and ‘Music Haptics on iPhone’ video ads
1 Min Read
GPT 4.1
GPT 4.1 mini now the default model for users
1 Min Read
3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple claims ‘Most Valuable Brand’ award
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Silicon battery technology might be heading to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple clarifies iOS Fortnite blocking stance
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to continue building in India, regardless of US President Trump’s thoughts
2 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?