The AirPods Max is $70 Off

Audiophiles, music purists, and customers who want the best audio experience can rejoice- today, the AirPods Max is down to just $479.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray $549.00 $479.00

The AirPods Max is a premium pair of headphones with comfort, noise-canceling tech, and personalized Spatial Audio. Apple’s dynamic driver offers high-fidelity audio as well as computational processes for a custom acoustic experience. The H1 chip and subsequent software provide an immersive listening experience while keeping the headphones connected to the device.

Those who want comfort will have it in spades. Memory foam ear cushions and a knit-mesh canopy will cradle your head and ears as you watch your favorite TV show or listen to music or a podcast. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours, even with Spatial Audio and ANC enabled. Get the discounted AirPods Max today!

