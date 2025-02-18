News

The AirPods Max USB-C is $21 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max USB-C

Apple’s premium headphones is discounted at a more attractive price range. Today, the AirPods Max with USB-C is down to just $529.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max boasts a new USB-C connection as well as high-end features like Personalized Spatial Audio, pro-level noise cancellation, and high-fidelity audio. The dynamic driver is custom-designed, and the H1 chip offers breakthrough listening experiences for users. You can choose to immerse yourself further with noise cancellation or hear the world around you via Transparency mode. The dynamic head tracking in Personalized Spatial Audio is a must-hear, and it works amazingly with music, video content, and podcasts.

AirPods Max USB-C
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Midnight Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $529.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

A single full charge can easily last an entire day, and connecting with your preferred device is a snap, thanks to Automatic Switching and easy pairing. USB-C means you can charge the headphones using the same cable as your iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Get it today!

