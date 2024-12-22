News

The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Max

Amazon marked the AirPods Max $49 off, featuring personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience for music, gaming, or watching movies. It has an acoustic first design with ear cushions made of memory foam for comfort and seals in any sound made when you have the headphones on. Transparency mode, on the other hand, lets you hear outside sounds so you interact with the world and know what’s going on in your surroundings.

The digital crown gives you easy access to controls for making calls, answering, muting yourself, pausing and playing music, turning the volume up and down, and lets you navigate your music library and talk to Siri. It comes with a USB-C port to charge your AirPods with the cable you use to charge your Mac, iPhone, Phone, iPad and other gadgets that are USB-C compatible for your convenience. Order your new AirPods Max today!

