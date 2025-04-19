The AirPods Max USB-C is $69 Off

Get your hands on the high-end AirPods Max with USB-C. Today, it’s down to just $479.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The refreshed AirPods Max now has the modern USB-C for charging and listening to high-fidelity audio. You still get favorites such as Personalized Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode. Customizing your listening experience is a matter of seconds, thanks to the Digital Crown. The changing of Lightning to USB-C may not sound much, but it’s more convenient overall, as you can use the same cable you charge your iPad or iPhone.

The inclusion of a Smart Case makes carrying the AirPods Max around you easy. Apple has included the H1 chip for an unparalleled listening experience and responsiveness. If you have an Apple device, connecting is a snap and you can start listening to your favorite tunes right away. Get the discounted AirPods Max with USB-C today!