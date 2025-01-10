The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off

Amazon has the AirPods Max with USB-C on sale. It’s the perfect time to upgrade and enjoy an ultimate experience with over-ear headphones!

With the Apple-made dynamic driver, computational audio and custom acoustic design, and equipped with the H1 Chip, the AirPods Max will provide awesome listening experiences. It features personalized spatial audio, where sounds match the shape of your ear, as well as dynamic head tracking, letting you hear everything all around you. Memory foam cushions and knit-mesh canopy materials were designed to fit comfortably, leaving you immersed in your fave music, and when watching movies, shows, or playing games. The wireless headphones can be controlled with the use of Digital Crown to pause, play music, skip the current song you’re on if you don’t like it, mute, answer and end calls.

The AirPods Max comes with USB-C connectors to let you charge your headphones with the cable you use to charge your other Apple Devices like your iPad, iPhone and more. Order yours today!