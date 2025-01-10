News

The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

Amazon has the AirPods Max with USB-C on sale. It’s the perfect time to upgrade and enjoy an ultimate experience with over-ear headphones!

Advertisements

With the Apple-made dynamic driver, computational audio and custom acoustic design, and equipped with the H1 Chip, the AirPods Max will provide awesome listening experiences. It features personalized spatial audio, where sounds match the shape of your ear, as well as dynamic head tracking, letting you hear everything all around you. Memory foam cushions and knit-mesh canopy materials were designed to fit comfortably, leaving you immersed in your fave music, and when watching movies, shows, or playing games. The wireless headphones can be controlled with the use of Digital Crown to pause, play music, skip the current song you’re on if you don’t like it, mute, answer and end calls.

AirPods Max
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Blue Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency... $529.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Max comes with USB-C connectors to let you charge your headphones with the cable you use to charge your other Apple Devices like your iPad, iPhone and more. Order yours today! 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple AI-Based notification feature generated false headlines again
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam predicts 50 artists for a breakthrough year to stardom
1 Min Read
Apple
India’s incentive scheme aims to boost local manufacture of electronics
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
The Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
The next iPad and iPhone SE might arrive in April
1 Min Read
GeForce
GeForce now gaming service gains Vision Pro support via Safari
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Refurbished iPhone 15 models appear in Europe
1 Min Read
Updated Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3
Redesigned Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3 betas
3 Min Read
xAI iPhone App
Grok iPhone app launched on App Store by Elon Musk’s xAI
3 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on a new “Invites” app
3 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Samsung
Samsung states “Unpacked” event will happen on January 22
1 Min Read
Lost your password?