The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Max

Amazon has the AirPods Max with a USB-C Cable marked $99 off, providing you with the utmost listening experience with active noise cancellation mode that can eliminate twice the background noise so you can submerge yourself in your favorite music or the movie you are watching. It also has transparency mode if you want to hear your surroundings while you have your headset on over your ears. 

Made with a knit design mesh memory foam and canopy ear cushions, the music stays sealed in while ensuring comfortability. The Airpods Max packs in personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, matching the shape of your ear to hear music all around you. To get started, simply place the headset near your iPad, iPhone, or Mac then tap Connect for seamless pairing, and automatically switch between your devices. All these features combined can provide an exceptional experience in a headset. Get yours today!

