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The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 features built-in heart rate sensing that enables you to track the calories you burned throughout the day. It’s compatible with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. Get the best ANC offered in the world with the AirPods Pro 3, eliminating 2x more environmental noise when you’re out and about.


The Apple earbuds have Live Translation, also enabled by Apple Intelligence, to break language barriers to interact with people speaking in their native language and hold conversations. Get 8 hours of battery life with ANC on and get personalized ear fits with new ear tips that come in 5 sizes for comfort and personalization.

The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off

Take a hearing test at home with the Hearing Aid feature, and Conversation Boost allows for clearer conversation. The earbuds also protect your ears from loud environmental noise with Active Hearing Protection.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $70 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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