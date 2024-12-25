News

The AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirTag 4-Pack

Apple’s tracking device can be used in a variety of ways and devices. Today, the 4-pack variant is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The AirTag can find and keep track of your items using the Find My app. The setup is relatively simple, and you’ll have an AirTag that’s connected to anything with a single tap. The tracking device has a built-in speaker so you can play a sound for an audible, and you can ask Siri to do it for you. Apple’s AirTag has Ultra Wideband technology that allows you to precisely see where your belongings are with a compatible iPhone model. If it’s not in the immediate vicinity, the Find My network and other Apple devices provide helpful information to get the job done.

AirTag 4-Pack
Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can also put your AirTag in Lost Mode and get automatic notifications when another Apple device finds it in the vicinity. Get the discounted AirTag 4-pack today!

Lost your password?