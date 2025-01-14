The AirTag (4-Pack) is $29 Off

An item tracker can be very useful if you constantly lose your car keys, wallet, and other valuable items. Rather than paying full price, you can get ahead and take advantage of today’s deal, as the AirTag 4-pack is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The Apple AirTag may be simple in design but it does have a lot of use. For example, you can attach it to an important device or possession, such as a bike or scooter and you’ll know where it is at all times. If it’s nearby, you can rely on Precision Finding and play a sound through the AirTag’s speakers to find it. You can even ask Siri for help using a compatible iPad or iPhone.

The included battery lasts for well over a year, and the accessory is dust and water resistant. Get the discounted AirTag 4-pack today!