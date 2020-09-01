The Alexa enabled Echo Buds is just $90 today

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds

Echo Buds is Amazon’s flagship wireless earphones and deliver amazing value for money. Now, it’s even more attractive due to the $40 discount you get when you buy it on Amazon.

Control your playlist and more with the Echo Buds by Amazon. It offers premium sound and hands-free Alexa so you can seamlessly increase volume, resume an audible, change the music or even call someone on the phone.

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $129.99 $89.99 Buy on Amazon

A single full charge lasts up to 5 hours of playback. It can be charged for 15 minutes and still provide 2 hours of music, and a maximum of 20 with the included case. There are 3 ear tips for a customized fit, and the materials are sweat-resistant to a degree.

The Echo Buds is designed to be your daily audio driver that follows you wherever you go. It has a wealth of useful features for entertainment, work and play. With the $40 off it becomes a must-buy!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
