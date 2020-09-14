The Amazon Fire TV Recast is $80 Off

Love being able to record OTA TV sports, news and local programming and watch them on your own time? You’ll like the Fire TV Recast, a DVR device that has some extra bells and whistles. Today, it’s down to just $149.99 from its original price of $229.99.

Aside from having DVR functions the Recast can stream shows straight to your mobile phone or tablet via the Fire TV app. Use an HD antenna and you can get programming from CW, PBS, NBC, Fox, CBS and ABC. You’ll be able to record up to 75 hours of content and two shows at once.

Combine with an Echo Show or the Fire TV to get the most out of the Recast. With Alexa, you can use voice to manage recordings and search for shows, among others.

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is a must-have for those who get OTA programming. Get it at only $149.99 while stocks last!