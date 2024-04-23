The Anker 100W USB-C 3-Port GaN Charger is $21 Off

You can never have too much chargers in the house or office for your daily tech. This time, a multi-purpose GaN charger is available at a fraction of the price- the Anker 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger is down to just $53.95 from its original price of $75 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Anker is a household name when it comes to adapters, and the 100W USB-C GaN Charger is no exception to the excellence in quality. Ultra fast charging is supported up to 100W to bring a laptop to 100% in no time. Or, you can split the charge to three devices simultaneously, e.g., an iPhone, AirPods, and MacBook so you can use them sooner. GaN II technology gives you those options in a smaller charger than the 96W MacBook power brick, and the latest tech safety such as overcharging and overcurrent protection are in place. Get the discounted Anker 100W 3 Port Charger today!