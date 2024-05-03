The Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is Just $9.99

Looking for a budget travel charger for your business and work devices? We have just the deal. Today, the Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $17 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Anker 511 charger offers full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13 and compatible devices while keeping things on the safe side with advanced safety features such as Dynamic Temperature Sensor and Power Tuner Chip. Power output is automatically adjusted according to the connected device, and it’s 45% smaller compared to other 20W chargers without sacrificing power.

You’ll be spoiled for choice in the color department as you can choose from six hues. The biggest draw is its compact size- just bring a charging cable and you can juice up your daily drivers as often as you need. The adapter works on nearly all mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. Get it today!