News

The Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is Just $9.99

By Samantha Wiley
Anker 20W USB-C Charger

Looking for a budget travel charger for your business and work devices? We have just the deal. Today, the Anker 20W USB-C Charger Block is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $17 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
USB C Charger Block 20W, Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro), PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger for iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, 14/13/12 Series, Galaxy, Pixel 4/3, iPad (Cable Not Included) USB C Charger Block 20W, Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro), PIQ 3.0 Compact Fast Charger for iPhone 15/15... $13.99 $9.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Anker 511 charger offers full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13 and compatible devices while keeping things on the safe side with advanced safety features such as Dynamic Temperature Sensor and Power Tuner Chip. Power output is automatically adjusted according to the connected device, and it’s 45% smaller compared to other 20W chargers without sacrificing power.

Anker 20W USB-C Charger

You’ll be spoiled for choice in the color department as you can choose from six hues. The biggest draw is its compact size- just bring a charging cable and you can juice up your daily drivers as often as you need. The adapter works on nearly all mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Microsoft
Microsoft rolls out passkeys
1 Min Read
Claude AI
Claude AI arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
iPadOS
iPadOS to have same App Store changes in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Calendar app to have reminders app integration in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Dolby Atmos arrive on LG TVs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 to have sparse hardware upgrades
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil 2 is Now Only $79
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New USB-C Apple Pencil firmware launches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5
‘Repair State’ feature added to iOS 17.5
1 Min Read
MLS Season Pass
Apple drops MLS Season Pass price
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?