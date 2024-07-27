News

The Anker 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station is Nearly $16 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Nano Charging Station

More is better when it comes to power options, and Anker has just the thing for you. The good news is that it’s discounted at a lower price. Today, the Anker Nano Charging Station is down to just $49.49 from its original price of $66 on Amazon. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

Anker’s Nano Charging Station has a total of six ports, including two AC ports, two USB-A, and two USB-C ports. Power of up to 67W can be sent to laptops, tablets, and phones so you won’t have to wait long. The ‘Nano’ in the product title is due to the fact that it’s portable, measuring about two-thirds of an iPhone and roughly the same thickness.

Anker Nano Charging Station

The charging station has a 5-foot cord, and you can charge multiple devices at the same time. What’s more, the entire product is made from 75% post-consumer recycled plastic. Get it today!

