The Anker 60000mAh Portable Outdoor Generator is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Power Bank

Anker is a household name when it comes to power banks and power stations. Today, the Anker Portable Outdoor Generator with Display and Lantern is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $139 on Amazon. Simply tag the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

The Anker 548 Power Bank is a versatile power source that can be used indoors and outdoors. Inside is a 30000mAh battery that can power up any modern device several times over, as well as provide a good source of energy for camping accessories and the like. You also get a handy retractable light and an SOS button for handling emergencies when they happen. The power station can charge two devices simultaneously or keep the built-in 3W LED lamp lit for up to 42 hours before needing a recharge.

Anker Power Bank
Preview Product Price
Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display, Retractable Auto Lighting and SOS Mode, Home Backup(PowerCore Reserve 192Wh) for Travel, Camping Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display,... $139.78 $89.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Add a solar panel and you can have clean energy on the go. Get the discounted Anker 548 Power Station today!

