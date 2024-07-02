News

The Anker eufy Security Card is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker eufy Security Card

Anker’s eufy Security Card is already a bargain considering how much time and peace of mind it can save you for your valuables. Today, it’s down to just $19.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card (Black, 1-Pack), Works with Apple Find My (iOS Only), Wallet Tracker, Phone Finder, Water Resistant, Up to 3-Year Battery Life(Android Not Supported) eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card (Black, 1-Pack), Works with Apple Find My (iOS Only), Wallet... $29.88Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Instead of a small circular disk like the AirTag, the eufy is shaped like a credit card and has its thinness. Designed to fit into most wallets, the tracker can also be used to locate smartphones and similar devices. The battery can last up to three years, and it’s waterproof as well. The most useful features are the left-behind alerts and its ability to make your phone ring even in silent mode. The audible is loud enough that you can hear it even when the device is covered.

Anker eufy Security Card

The eufy Security Card supports the Find My network, which means it will pair well with your iPhone. Get it at a discounted price today!

