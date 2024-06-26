The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is $15 Off

Grab today’s deal if you like the idea of conveniently charging your essential devices without the need to hunt for cables. The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is down to just $84.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The MagGo is a sleek and minimalist accessory meant to charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It puts out 15W for the iPhone using Qi2 technology and MagSafe, so you can rest assured it won’t fall off. It’s worth noting that you can simultaneously use all three outlets to top off your smartwatch and AirPods.

The accessory supports MFW fast charging with a 40W USB-C PD charger and has all the necessary safety features for optimal charging. Anker has included its ActiveShield technology to monitor temperature throughout the day. Plus, the accessory looks great on any desk or night stand. Get the discounted Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station today!