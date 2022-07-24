The Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb Gets a $25 Discount

Get a tidier workspace without sacrificing charging capability for your laptop, smartphone and essential devices. Today, the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station is down to just $74.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Anker’s charging station is only about 4 inches in diameter, but it packs a lot of punch in the power department. The highlight is easily the magnetic wireless charging for your iPhone 12 or 13, but then you also get 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports in a compact package. It’s worth noting that the USB-C supports fast charging and provides a max 65W juice for your MacBook, iPhone or tablet.

GaN technology drives the Anker MagGo Charging Station, and it comes in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray and Dolomite White. At 25% off, you can eliminate all the cables in your workstation or computer setup and have a cool charger to match. Buy it today!