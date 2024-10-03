News

The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker MagGo Power Bank

Anker’s portable power bank is discounted to an attractive price, perfect for those who need a reliable power refill throughout the day. Today, the MagGo is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon for Prime members.

The MagGo Power Bank boasts a 10,000 mAh capacity, enough to fully charge the latest iPhone models twice over, with speeds of up to 15W in wireless mode. A smart display reveals battery percentage and recharge times to keep you informed. In addition, the MagGo has a stand so you can still use your iPhone and not need an extra stand. USB-C charging is set to 27W for even faster charging and when you need your iPhone quickly.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

Rounding out the details include ActiveShield 2.0 technology and always-on protection for safe charging even in harsh outdoor conditions. Get the discounted Anker MagGo Power Bank today!

