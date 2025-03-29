News

The Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $25 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker MagGo Power Bank

Anker’s latest MagSafe chargers are priced attractively low. Today, the MagGo Qi2 Power Bank 10,000 mAh is down to just $64.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The MagGo Power Bank boasts a 10,000 mAh capacity, which can charge your iPhone 16 up to two times fully. There’s Qi2 charging with up to 15 watts to bring your iPhone 15 up from 0 to 50% in just a quarter of an hour. An informative smart display gives you an idea of the power bank’s battery levels, remaining usage time, and a charging indicator. When in wired charging mode, you can unlock up to 27 watts with a USB-C cable.

Anker MagGo Power Bank
Preview Product Price
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Fast MagSafe Compatible Mobile Charger, 10,000mAh Battery, Smart Display & Foldable Stand, for iPhone 15/14/13/12, Includes USB-C Cable Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Fast MagSafe Compatible Mobile Charger, 10,000mAh Battery,... $89.99 $64.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Power bank aside, there are a lot of unique functions with the MagGo. You can attach it magnetically and prop up the built-in stand to do hands-free FaceTime calls, or watch your favorite shows in horizontal position. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Beats Charging Cables
Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup
1 Min Read
Apple
Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 debuts in Indonesia on April 11
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
New Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware launches
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Hearing health for AirPods Pro 2 to appear in more countries
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 is coming on June 9
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Next Apple Ultra might have satellite texting and 5G support
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone slated to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
AirPods
Future AirPods might have cameras
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?