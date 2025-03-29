The Anker MagGo Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $25 Off

Anker’s latest MagSafe chargers are priced attractively low. Today, the MagGo Qi2 Power Bank 10,000 mAh is down to just $64.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon.

The MagGo Power Bank boasts a 10,000 mAh capacity, which can charge your iPhone 16 up to two times fully. There’s Qi2 charging with up to 15 watts to bring your iPhone 15 up from 0 to 50% in just a quarter of an hour. An informative smart display gives you an idea of the power bank’s battery levels, remaining usage time, and a charging indicator. When in wired charging mode, you can unlock up to 27 watts with a USB-C cable.

Power bank aside, there are a lot of unique functions with the MagGo. You can attach it magnetically and prop up the built-in stand to do hands-free FaceTime calls, or watch your favorite shows in horizontal position. Get it today!