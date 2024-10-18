News

The Anker MagSafe Charger Stand 3-in-1 Cube is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker MagSafe Charger

A multi-use charger made by a reputable company will be handy down the road. Today, the Anker MagSafe Charger Stand 3-in-1 Cube is down to just $119.44 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Anker MagSafe Charger Stand, Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Cube, 15W Foldable Fast Charging for iPhone 16/15/14/13, Apple Watch, AirPods (Charger Included) Anker MagSafe Charger Stand, Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Cube, 15W Foldable Fast Charging for iPhone... $149.99 $119.44Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Anker MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Cub is compact and offers simultaneous charging of three daily-use devices. For your Apple devices, the accessory can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on up to 15 watts. In addition, MagSafe technology allows for secure wireless charging and alignment, so you don’t need a stand or another hand to juice up your devices.

Anker MagSafe Charger

The charger is travel-ready, thanks to its compact cube form factor and smart use of space. It’s small enough to fit your pocket or bag, and always available for quick charging. You’ll love the way you can depend on the 3-in-1 charger at home or on the go. Get the discounted 3-in-1 Cube today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
ChatGPT
Siri to receive ChatGPT integration soon
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ to debut 2024 World Series behind-the-scenes coverage
1 Min Read
iPad
2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro enters refurbished store in several regions
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware Released
AirPods Pro 2 beta firmware released
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
New iPad Mini 7 debuts
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.1
macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer update now live
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The iPad Mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is Still on Sale
1 Min Read
Digital Car Keys
Digital car keys arriving to Audi, Polestar, and Volvo
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy
1 Min Read
Silo
Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for 13-inch iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?