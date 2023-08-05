The Anker Nano 3 USB C GaN Charger is 20% Off

Having an ultra-compact USB C GaN charger can be useful in so many ways. Today, you can get the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for just $18.39 from its original price of $25 on Amazon. Simply check the on-page coupon to see the discounted price.

Anker’s GaN charger is small yet powerful, able to utilize GaN technology to fit 30W of power into an accessory that’s just an inch thick. The output should be enough for all your daily necessities, including your MacBook Air, iPhone, or AirPods.

With that much power you’d naturally be worried about voltage and safety, but Anker has these things covered. ActiveShield 2.0 is the company’s proprietary technology that monitors the charging process millions of times daily. With such a small footprint and versatile charging options, the Nano 3 will prove to be valuable to you and your tech. Buy the discounted Anker Nano 3 today!