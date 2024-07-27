The Anker Portable Outdoor Generator is $45 Off

If you love spending time in the great outdoors then you’ll love this deal with a popular Anker product. Today, the Anker Power Bank Portable Outdoor Generator is down to just $104.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Anker’s outdoor power bank boasts an impressive 60,000 mAh capacity with up to 60 watts of juice. Not only that, but the portable generator has a retractable light with SOS mode and a smart digital display as well. You can get up to 2 charges with a MacBook Air, and up to 7 charges with your iPhone in a full charge. With the LED lamp, the battery lasts 42 hours. Simultaneous charging is also possible, with 60 watts for one and 27 watts for another.

SOS mode is available for any emergency that might arise when you’re traveling in your car or camping in the great outdoors. Get it today!