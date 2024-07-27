News

The Anker Portable Outdoor Generator is $45 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Portable Outdoor Generator

If you love spending time in the great outdoors then you’ll love this deal with a popular Anker product. Today, the Anker Power Bank Portable Outdoor Generator is down to just $104.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display, Retractable Auto Lighting and SOS Mode, Home Backup(PowerCore Reserve 192Wh) for Travel, Camping Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display,... $149.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Anker’s outdoor power bank boasts an impressive 60,000 mAh capacity with up to 60 watts of juice. Not only that, but the portable generator has a retractable light with SOS mode and a smart digital display as well. You can get up to 2 charges with a MacBook Air, and up to 7 charges with your iPhone in a full charge. With the LED lamp, the battery lasts 42 hours. Simultaneous charging is also possible, with 60 watts for one and 27 watts for another.

Anker Portable Outdoor Generator

SOS mode is available for any emergency that might arise when you’re traveling in your car or camping in the great outdoors. Get it today!

