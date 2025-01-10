News

The Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Power Station

Anker has a portable power bank that will surely come in handy in everyday situations. Today, the Anker Power Station 60,000 mAh with Lamp is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

The Anker Power Station touts a 60,000 mAh capacity that can recharge a MacBook Air up to two times full and an iPhone 14 up to seven times full. There’s also a built-in LED lamp that can be used for up to 42 hours in emergencies. Simultaneous charging is supported at 60 watts and 27 watts. Anker’s robust power station supports solar panel charging so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the great outdoors.

Whether for camping or to power your daily grind, you can count on the available charging ports to power your essential devices. Get the discounted Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern today!

