The Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Hub is Discounted by 50%

A single accessory is all you’ll need to turn your computer into a multi-hub machine. Today, the Anker USB C Hub 6-in-1 Adapter is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

A single USB-C hub can expand to six connectivity options, including two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, HDMI, and a USB-C PD input port. In terms data transfer you can rely on the USB-A ports to chug along at a pace of 10 Gbps. Pass-through charging supports up to 85W, which should be enough to power your laptop and other devices.

The HDMI port gives you screen multitasking abilities for work and play. Anker’s USB-C adapter is sleek and ergonomically designed that you can use all the ports easily. It’s sleek and looks great in any workplace or gaming station. Buy the discounted Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Hub today!