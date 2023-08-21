iLounge Logo

The Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Hub is Discounted by 50%

A single accessory is all you’ll need to turn your computer into a multi-hub machine. Today, the Anker USB C Hub 6-in-1 Adapter is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter, with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery USB C Port, 2 10 Gbps USB A Ports, SD Card Reader, and 3.5mm Audio, for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, XPS, and More Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter, with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery USB C Port, 2... $39.99 $19.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

A single USB-C hub can expand to six connectivity options, including two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, HDMI, and a USB-C PD input port. In terms data transfer you can rely on the USB-A ports to chug along at a pace of 10 Gbps. Pass-through charging supports up to 85W, which should be enough to power your laptop and other devices.

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Hub

The HDMI port gives you screen multitasking abilities for work and play. Anker’s USB-C adapter is sleek and ergonomically designed that you can use all the ports easily. It’s sleek and looks great in any workplace or gaming station. Buy the discounted Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Hub today!

