News

The Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is $21 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime

A multi-purpose charger could be just what you need for your work at home or office setup. Today, the Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $65.99 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger, Anker GaN 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Wall Charger, For MacBook Pro/Air, Pixelbook, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/14/Pro, Galaxy S23/S22, Note20, Pixel, Apple Watch Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger, Anker GaN 3-Port Compact Fast PPS Wall Charger, For MacBook Pro/Air,... $65.99 $44.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Boasting a total 67 wattage power, the Anker Prime can deliver sufficient juice to nearly all your devices, including the iPad Pro, Pixelbook, or even a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Use any of the two USB-C ports for 65W max charging, or all three of them for your essential gadgets. ActiveShield 2.0 technology makes charging safe and secure so you can plug in without worries.

Anker Prime

Being a GaN wall charger, the Prime is small enough to be stored in any bag or luggage, making it the perfect travel companion. Now all you need are the cables and you can ditch the adapters. Get the discounted Anker Prime 67W charger today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Sports App
NHL and NBA Playoffs arrive on Apple Sports app
1 Min Read
X
X planning to adopt a per-action fee
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio may arrive soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro design leaked: Larger screen, new button, improved camera
3 Min Read
iMessage
RCS messaging integration is coming to the iPhone: Google
3 Min Read
M3 iMac
Grab the M3 iMac with 10 Core 256GB Storage at $149 Off
1 Min Read
Macs
M4-Powered Macs might launch this year
1 Min Read
iGBA Game Boy
iGBA game boy emulator exits App Store
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro camera to have less ghosting and lens flare
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Snap Up the Apple Watch Series 9 For Only $295.20
1 Min Read
Spyware Attack
Apple sends out iPhone Spyware attack notice
1 Min Read
App Store
App Store connect bug misinforms developer earnings
1 Min Read
Lost your password?