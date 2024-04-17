The Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is $21 Off

A multi-purpose charger could be just what you need for your work at home or office setup. Today, the Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $65.99 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Boasting a total 67 wattage power, the Anker Prime can deliver sufficient juice to nearly all your devices, including the iPad Pro, Pixelbook, or even a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Use any of the two USB-C ports for 65W max charging, or all three of them for your essential gadgets. ActiveShield 2.0 technology makes charging safe and secure so you can plug in without worries.

Being a GaN wall charger, the Prime is small enough to be stored in any bag or luggage, making it the perfect travel companion. Now all you need are the cables and you can ditch the adapters. Get the discounted Anker Prime 67W charger today!