The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Solix C1000

Anker’s portable power station is discounted to a more affordable price, so it’s best to get it while you can. Today, the Anker Solix C1000 is down to just $549 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W (Peak 2400W) Solar Generator, Full Charge in 58 Min, 1056wh LiFePO4 Battery for Home Backup, Power Outages, and Outdoor Camping (Optional Solar Panel) Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W (Peak 2400W) Solar Generator, Full Charge in 58 Min,... $999.00 Buy on Amazon

Slow recharging is often a pain point in most hefty power stations, but the Solix C1000 features an UltraFast recharging technology that can juice it up in just one hour. Battery capacity is exceptional at 1056wh and made up of the latest LiFePO4 with a 10-year lifespan. Users can get a maximum 2400W output and power up nearly all your appliances through any of the 11 available ports. In addition, you can pair it up with a compatible solar generator for a grid-free lifestyle.

Anker Solix C1000

The Solix C1000 has a smart app so you can control it anywhere. It’s the perfect companion for outdoor adventurers and camping enthusiasts. Get the discounted Solix C1000 today!

