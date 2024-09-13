News

The Anker Solix C800 Plus is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Solix C800 Plus

Never run out of power for your essential devices even when outdoors with Anker’s portable power station. Today, the Solix C800 Plus with Camping Lights is down to just $249 from its original price of $350 on Amazon. The discount applies when you tick the on-page coupon before checkout.

Preview Product Price
Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, 1200W (Peak 1600W) Solar Generator with Camping Lights, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery for Outdoor Camping, RVs, Road Trip, Power Outages (Optional Solar Panel) Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, 1200W (Peak 1600W) Solar Generator with Camping... $649.00 Buy on Amazon

The Solix C800 Plus offers up to 1600 watts of power, solar panel compatibility, a 768 Wh battery, and camping lights for outdoor excursions. You can power multiple appliances, thanks to the 1200W capacity and multiple ports, namely 5 AC plugs, a 120W car outlet, 2 USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and a 30W USB-C port for charging small devices.

Anker Solix C800 Plus

The camping lights’ three modes are a welcome feature for lighting up any outdoor situation, and the power station has a long-life battery with smart temperature control and industrial-grade components. Hyperflash AC recharging tops it up quickly for another day. Get the discounted Anker Solix C800 Plus now!

