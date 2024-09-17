The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off

Weekend warriors and camping enthusiasts will appreciate the convenience a portable power station provides. Today, the Anker Solix F2000 is down to just $1,799 from its original price of $2,900 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Solix F2000 power station with 400W solar panel is everything you need for power on the go. Equipped with four AC outlets that can churn out an impressive 2,400 watts, you can bring this with you in your RV, while camping, or at home as a backup power solution. The batteries are made with LiFePO4 batteries, ensuring they last for years.

With the included solar panels you can get the power station up to 100% using only the sun’s rays. The F2000 sports an ergonomic design with an easy-tow attachment. Furthermore, you can charge using the two car outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 USB-C ports. Get the discounted Solix F2000 today!