News

The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker SOLIX F2000

Weekend warriors and camping enthusiasts will appreciate the convenience a portable power station provides. Today, the Anker Solix F2000 is down to just $1,799 from its original price of $2,900 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator, 2048Wh Portable Power Station with LiFePO4 Batteries and 400W Solar Panel, GaNPrime Technology, 4 AC Outlets Up to 2400W for Home, Power Outages, Camping, and RVs Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator, 2048Wh Portable Power Station with LiFePO4 Batteries and 400W... $2,898.00 Buy on Amazon

The Solix F2000 power station with 400W solar panel is everything you need for power on the go. Equipped with four AC outlets that can churn out an impressive 2,400 watts, you can bring this with you in your RV, while camping, or at home as a backup power solution. The batteries are made with LiFePO4 batteries, ensuring they last for years.

Anker SOLIX F2000

With the included solar panels you can get the power station up to 100% using only the sun’s rays. The F2000 sports an ergonomic design with an easy-tow attachment. Furthermore, you can charge using the two car outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 USB-C ports. Get the discounted Solix F2000 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Sleep Apnea Detection
Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Upcoming Mac Mini leaks reveal five USB-C ports
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
iOS 18 introduces Affirm loans after Apple Pay later exit
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development
1 Min Read
Apple
New iPad and Mac models next to debut next
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Next Studio Display may have privacy filters
1 Min Read
The Elder Scrolls: Castles
‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ launches on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?