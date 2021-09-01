The Anker Soundbar-Slash-Streaming Media Player is $40 Off

Fancy an upgrade from your TV’s default speakers and snagging a streaming device as a bonus? Take a look at the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV. Today, it’s down to just $139.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Anker’s offering is a 2.1 soundbar (two speakers and subwoofers) that churn out an impressive 100w of cinematic sound. It can easily fill a medium room with immersive audio and make your watching or listening more enjoyable.

As a streaming device the Nebula is no slouch either. You get 4K HDR support, as well as a library of half a million TV episodes and movies from the most popular services, including CBS All Access, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The soundbar-slash-streaming device even comes with a remote that can call up Alexa for playback, navigation, volume and power control. At just $140, the Anker Nebula tops out as one of the best speaker/streaming device combos today!