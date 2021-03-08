The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker falls to $79.99

Need an outdoor Bluetooth speaker with loud sound? Anker has just what you want. Today, the Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker drops to $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Experience loud, yet crisp and undistorted audio with the Motion Boom speakers. It has titanium drivers and BassUp technology, making for faithful high frequency sound reproduction and clarity. In-house tuned signal processor intensifies all the low frequencies for harder-hitting bass.

The Motion Boom will be a party favorite, thanks to its ability to float in water. It’s IPX7 waterproof so you won’t have to worry about it getting wet or taking a dip in the pool or beach.

As for battery size, Anker has made it so you can play the Motion Boom for 24 hours on a single charge. It’s great to have when you’re camping, on a boat trip, the beach or relaxing outdoors on weekends.

Get the discounted Anker Soundcore Motion Boom today!