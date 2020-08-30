The Anker Soundcore Pro+ Speaker Gets a Huge $35 Price Cut

Anker Soundcore Pro+ Speaker

How cool is having tunes blast out of your Bluetooth speakers during pool parties, weekend backyard lunches and sound trips?

To make this happen you’ll need a dependable Bluetooth speaker with respectable sound and long life. The Anker Soundcore Pro+ is exactly that, and it’s down to just $54.99, $35 off from its original price of $89.99 on Amazon.

Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass and High Definition Sound, 18-Hour Playtime, Water-Resistant, BassUp Technology, Portable Design, Speaker for Home or Backyard Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass and High Definition Sound, 18-Hour... $89.99 $54.99 Buy on Amazon

It boasts heavyweight sound, thanks to the rocking 25W of audio coming from a digital signal processor and four pro-tuned drivers. BassUp Technology provides boosted bass for added depth and oomph. It’s also IPX4 water-resistant which means it works even under the rain or beside the pool.

A single charge lasts up to 18 hours, perfect for all-night parties or an outdoor trip for the weekend. The form is relatively compact and easy to stash in your backpack.

A 39% discount for a premium Bluetooth speaker system is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Grab the deal and make the device yours today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
